Hate Wasps? You’ll Love These Hacks to Keep Them Away

Of all the things that mankind has been searching for throughout generations, there is one question that really should have been solved. That question? Why do we have wasps? As someone who has had more than his share of swollen reminders of how painful their stings can be, I can't really think of a reason why they are necessary. Unless the Almighty just decided we needed a little "hell on Earth" to keep us in line.

Actually, wasps do provide some benefit to our environment. They do pollinate plants but not to the extent that bees do. They also help us get our heart rates up and increase our aerobic activity whenever there is one around. So, I guess that would count as a benefit too.

Still, most of us don't want them around. But what can we do? They seem to show up at the same dang places that I like to show up?

Well, there are a few hacks that you can use that don't involve strong chemicals or shooting insecticide from forty feet away. In fact, I'd be willing to bet you have most of the ingredients needed to not only do battle with the wasps you currently have but keep future wasps from building a next close to where your family wants to be.

One way you can keep your wasp population down is through the use of essential oils. Just like men on Facebook, wasps can't stand essential oils. So, if you get an atomizer or spray bottle and create a mixture of Clove, Geranium, and Lemongrass oil you can spray that on the places where the wasps currently are or might currently like to be.

You can do the same thing with regular soap and water too. The soap and water work best when there is a nest you can see. Now, you do want to make sure there are no adult wasps around when you spray because they could get angry and attack. But, if you soak the nest with soap and water the offspring growing inside will die.

You might also try peppermint oil too. As a matter of fact, almost any mint-based oil will do the trick. Professionals suggest you spray the oil in the area of your home where nests are likely to occur. That would mean under overhangs and in carports and garages. The wasps don't like the smell and they don't move in.

I guess if that doesn't work, you can always go the chemical route or hire a professional. We know some folks that do an outstanding job when it comes to pests and their control.

And just in case you need to get away from the house for a few hours while the stink dies down, you might consider this as an option.