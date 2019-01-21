Harry Connick Jr Writes Open Letter to NFL Commissioner Over Blown Call in Saints Game

After the game on Sunday, pretty much every New Orleans Saints fan was a bit upset over what transpired in the game.

One famous Saints supporter did a little more than just talk about his disdain for the now-infamous blown pass interference call -- he is taking action.

Harry Connick Jr posted an open letter on Instagram addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing his disappointment in the officiating during the NFC Championship Game.

I think he brings up some really good points and the letter echos what many of us Saints were feeling after the game.

Oh and Harry, count me in that number with you of those who will not be watching "The Big Game".