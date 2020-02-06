Hank Aaron Feels Astros Who Stole Signs Should Be Banned From Baseball [Video]

Hank Aaron.

The name carries an unmeasured amount of respect, not just in the sporting world, but across the United States.

The Hall of Famer was an All-Star 25 times, World Series Champion, and at the time of his retirement, was the all-time MLB home runs leader.

He played the game with dignity, and dealt with hate mail and racism throughout his illustrious career from 1954 to 1976.

How does he feel about the recent cheating scandal surrounding the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros?

In an interview with Craig Melvin of the Today Show, 'Hammerin' Hank' hammered MLB for not coming down harder on the players who cheated.

Banned for life? It seems extreme but Aaron wasn't holding back.

Astros players received immunity from MLB for cooperating in the investigation of the scandal, which led to the firings of of Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J. Hinch, among others.