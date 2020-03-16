Hampton Fay Offered By UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have their sights set on a standout prep quarterback from a neighboring state.

Hampton Fay, who currently attends All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas, shared on social media last Friday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback, Fay is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Fay has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Illinois, Colorado St. Michigan St., Pittsburgh, Indiana, Liberty, and Princeton.