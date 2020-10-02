Halloween Decoration Scares Amazon Delivery Person [VIDEO]

It's that time of the year when delivery people are spooked by Halloween decorations.

Watch as an Amazon delivery person approaches a house and is greeted by a Halloween decoration.

The delivery person hears the voice from the prop, but he did not expect for it to stand up and that's when things get entertaining.

Imagine walking up to a door and something moves that you did expect. Yeah, I'd be shocked too. But again, it is that time of the year.

Keep your guard up as we approach Halloween, you never really know what or who is out there!