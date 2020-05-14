Hall of Famer Willie Roaf on Saints Career, 2000 Team, NFL Greatest 100 Player List & More [Audio]

Willie Roaf is one of the greatest players in football history.

A member of two NFL All-Decade teams, the Pro Football Hall of Famer went through three coaching regimes during his time with the Saints, all before he had experienced a playoff game.

In his 8th season, the 2000 Saints broke through, winning the first postseason game in franchise history.

Roaf joined me this morning to reminisce about the 2000 team, share stories from his entire career with the Saints, his time in Kansas City, whether he feels snubbed for being left off the NFL's All-Time 100 Team roster, who he would pull for if the Saints played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and much more.