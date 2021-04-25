Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey Leaves Baylor to Become LSU Head Coach

Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor after 21 seasons in Waco to become the next head coach at LSU.

Mulkey, 58, grew up in Ticksaw, Louisiana.

She was an All-American point guard at Louisiana Tech, where she won a pair of National Championships.

Mulkey then became an assistant at LA Tech, winning another National Championship as an assistant coach.

In 2000, she became the coach at Baylor, winning three National Titles, and was twice named the AP College Basketball Coach of the Year. She is the first woman in basketball history to win a National Championship as a player, associate coach and head coach.

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a press release statement. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life -- in the classroom, on the court, and in the community -- is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."

Mulkey's introductory press conference is scheduled for 5:00 pm tomorrow at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

