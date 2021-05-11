Hall of Fame Electee and LSU Great Alan Faneca Lands Head Coaching Job

One of the greatest interior offensive lineman in pro football history is the new head coach of Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Alan Faneca, who was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 class, has most recently been an assistant coach with the Frank W. Cox Falcons. Now, he's the head coach.

Faneca told WVEC that coaching high school kids is rewarding for him.

"I enjoy being around the kids. I enjoy being around the game, teaching guys," he said.

Faneca grew up in New Orleans, before attending high school in Texas.

He spent 4 years at LSU, redshirting as a freshman before starting the next 3 seasons at guard. He was named a consensus AP All-American in 1997, then was drafted in the 1st round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over his 13 year NFL career, 10 of which he played in Pittsburgh, he was named a Pro Bowler 9 times, a first-team AP All-Pro 6 times, and won a Super Bowl.

He will officially be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

