The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were hoping to continue their winning ways in their only meeting during the regular season against Troy. The Cajuns used a 5 run 3rd inning in order to secure a winning record in the Cox Diamond Invitational. The Cajuns move to 7-9 overall with the 8-4 victory over Troy.

The Cajuns were able to get the first run of the game after not doing so much early on in the season after Nick Hagedorn hit an RBI single scoring Ben Fitzgerald. The Trojans scored the tying run on an RBI groundout before taking the lead on an RBI single to make it 2-1 Trojans after 2 innings of play.

The Cajuns would be able to take the lead back in the 3rd inning when they were able to hit back to back RBI doubles before adding 3 runs on a wild pitch and a fielding error. The Cajuns were able to tack on 2 runs in the top of the 4th on a throwing error by the first baseman to make it 8-2.

The Trojans were able to add a couple runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on an RBI double and an RBI groundout to make it an 8-4 Cajuns lead but that's all they would get as the Cajuns pitching shut the door the rest of the way. The Cajuns will travel to Lake Charles to play McNeese St. on Tuesday before coming back home to open up Sun Belt Play against Coastal Carolina.