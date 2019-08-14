Guy Gets Employee Of The Month At Business That He Alone Owns & Operates

Jonathan Warrington from Humboldt, TN owns and operates Complete Termite and Pest Control. He is the sole employee at the company.

An Employee of the Month congrats to his was posted to the company's Facebook page.

His sister, in turn, ratted him out!

This makes me thoroughly like this dude. I'd like to buy him a drink! Maybe his next Employee of the Month trip can be to Cajun country.

Here's some info on Jonathan's company, Complete Termite and Pest Control: