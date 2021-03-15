Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory Declares March 15 ‘Dustin Poirier Day’

Lafayette's Dustin Poirier is having an incredible MMA career, and today he just got a couple more great awards to add to his trophy case.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory presented Poirier with a Key to the City of Lafayette, and has officially declared March 15 "Dustin Poirier Day".

KATC reports Guillory gave Poirier a Key to the City for his "dedication to improving the lives of the underprivileged in our community."

Through the years, Poirier has done a lot for Lafayette and Acadiana, donating "food, school supplies, car seats, toys, clothing, a playground for disabled children, meals to frontline healthcare workers and first responders, and numerous other causes in recent years" according to KATC.

Much of Poirier's charitable deeds happen without much fanfare, and we love that about him. Dustin helps where he sees a need, not for what he can get out of it.

Congratulations Dustin, to say getting a Key to the City and having your own day is well deserved would be an understatement.