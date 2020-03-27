Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Yes, MLB Opening Day was supposed to occur Thursday, May 26th but of course, that didn't happen but I still want to talk baseball with you.

I've poured over statistics/film and come up with MY All-Time Major League Baseball lineup.

If you want to partake in this exercise here are the stipulations I crafted my lineup around.

Craft a lineup and a batting order 1-9 with a DH included

One starting pitcher

One relief pitcher

Nice and simple.

Here's how my lineup shakes out:

Rickey Henderson-RF (.279 BA, 3,055 H, 297 HR, 2,295 R, 1,115 RBI, 1406 SB, .401 OBP) MVP, 3x Silver Slugger, 10x All-Star, Gold Glove Derek Jeter-SS (.310 BA, 3465 H, 260 HR, 1,923 R, 1,311 RBI, 358 SB, .377 OBP) ROY, 5x Silver Slugger, 14x All-Star, 5x Gold Glove, WS MVP Ted Williams-LF (.344 BA, 2,654 H, 521 HR, 1,798 R, 1,839 RBI, .482 OBP, 1.116 OPS) 2x MVP, 17x All-Star, 5x ML POY, 2x Triple Crown, 6x Batting Title Hank Aaron-1B (.305 BA, 3,771 H, 755 HR, 2,174 R, 2,297 RBI, 240 SB, .374 OPB, .928 OPS) MVP, 2x Batting Title, 21x All-Star, 3x Gold Glove Mickey Mantle-CF (.298 BA, 2,415 H, 536 HR, 1,676 R, 1,509 RBI, 153 SB, .421 OBP, .977 OPS) 3x MVP, 16x All-Star, Gold Glove, ML POY, Triple Crown, Batting Title Manny Ramirez-DH (.312 BA, 2,574 H, 555 HR, 1,544 R, 1,831 RBI, .411 OBP, .996 OPS) 12x All-Star, 9x Silver Slugger, Batting Title, WS MVP Mike Schmidt-3B (.267 BA, 2,234 H, 548 HR, 1,506 R, 1,595 RBI, 174 SB, .380 OBP, .908 OPS) 3x MVP, 6x Silver Slugger, WS MVP, 10x Gold Glove, 12x All-Star Mike Piazza-C (.308 BA, 2,127 H, 427 HR, 1,048 R, 1,335 RBI, .377 OBP, .922 OBS) ROY, 10x Silver Slugger, 12x All-Star Roberto Alomar-2B (.300 BA, 2,724 H, 210 HR, 1,508 R, 1,134 RBI, 474 SB, .371 OBP, .814 OPS) 12x All-Star, 10x Gold Glove, 4x Silver Slugger

Starting Pitcher: Sandy Koufax (2.76 ERA, 165-87, 2,324.1 IP, 2,396 K, 817 BB 1.106 WHIP, 137 CG, 40 Shutouts) MVP, 3x Triple Crown, 5x ERA Title, 3x CY Young, 6x All-Star, 2x WS MVP, 2x ML POY

Relief Pitcher: Mariano Rivera (2.21 ERA, 82-60, 652 Saves, 1,283.2 IP, 1,173 SO, 286 BB, 1.00 WHIP) 13x All-Star, WS MVP, 5x Rolaids Relief POY

Do you agree or disagree? What changes would you make if any? Let me know.

