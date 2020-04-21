Gronkowski Out of Retirement, Traded from Pats to Bucs to Join Tom Brady

NFL All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to join his former quarterback in Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Schefter, Gronk and a 7th round pick is being traded by New England to the Buccaneers in exchange for Tampa's 4th round pick in this week's draft.

Gronkowski reunites with quarterback Tom Brady, who like Gronk, has only played for the Patriots his entire career, until now.

Gronkowski is a 4-time 1st Team AP All Pro, a 5 time Pro Bowler, a 3 time Super Bowl Champion and recently was named to the NFL's All-Time 100 team, as well as the 2010s All-Decade team.