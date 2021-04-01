Greatest Rock Band of All-Time Tournament Bracket: Championship

They've spent the month of March dispatching of legendary competitors, and in the end Led Zeppelin and Metallica will vie for the honor of being crowned the Greatest Rock Band of All-Time in our tournament bracket challenge.

On one side, you've got Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Led Zeppelin who ruled the '70s with seven chart-topping albums, four of which have been diamond certified by the RIAA for over 10 million copies sold. The fearless foursome of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham emerged victorious over Linkin Park, Nirvana, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N' Roses in the fan vote en route to this championship match.

Metallica have a storied history of their own with six straight chart-topping albums that came after the band helped to bring metal to the mainstream. That's not including their classic output from the '80s that included the breakout Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and ...And Justice for All. The metal gods James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett have thrived through the bass transitions of Cliff Burton, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo. Their path to this championship match included convincing victories against System of a Down, Disturbed, Aerosmith and AC/DC.

It's your time to crown a champion. Vote in the poll below for your choice for the Greatest Rock Band of All-Time through this Friday (April 2) at 12N ET. We'll reveal the winner Monday (April 5) morning.

Vote for the Greatest Rock Band of All-Time