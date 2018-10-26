Great Places To Hide During A Louisiana Zombie Apocalypse

The zombie apocalypse is coming, and there's no way to avoid it. But where would you go? Where would you hide? Here are a few places to hunker down and worry about stuff and things.

Honestly, the oil rig idea is absolutely perfect. I can see the movie plot now - some bad voodoo goes down in New Orleans turning people into zombies. A group of survivors fights their way to the Louis Armstrong Airport to get a helicopter to take to the nearest offshore rig. Once on the rig, you've got everything you need to make fuel. Assuming the fish haven't gone zombie, you've got plenty of food. See y'all on the Thunder Horse!