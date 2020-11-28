Great Places to Eat in Abbeville, Louisiana

There is certainly an abundance of great restaurants to pick from in Acadiana, and Abbeville makes a decent contribution to the list.

Some of these restaurants are fairly new, while others have had their signs hanging out front for many years. One thing for certain: you'll find something you'll like at each place.

From Cajun to Mexican to Diner fare, Abbeville's restaurants have been on the radars of foodies from all over the state and beyond.

I grew up in Abbeville but now live in Youngsville, which is close enough for me to still treat myself by driving down there from time-to-time to enjoy a taste of "home".

The next time you can't decide where to head for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch), try Abbeville, they're cooking up some great food.