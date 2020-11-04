Grading Out Former Ragin’ Cajuns Now in the NFL

Three former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are currently playing a good amount of snaps and are even starting games for their respective teams in the National Football League.

We've got Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson, and Miami Dolphins tackle Robert Hunt.

Let's take a deeper dive into just how they're performing this season.

TRACY WALKER

Walker has played in every game this season with five starts, he's yet to record an interception, has four pass breakups, 51 combined tackles, three for loss, and a QB hit. There are just the barebone stats for the former Cajun but now let's go below the surface with Pro Football Focus' grading system.

This has been a bit of a tough year for Walker as he's currently grading out at a 51 overall and his coverage grade has not been good at all sitting at a 39... However, the better parts of his game are defending the run (72), tackling (66), and getting after the passer when asked to do so from his DB spot (80). There's certainly still time for Walker to turn that overall and coverage grade upwards but we all remember how good of a tackler he is. A tough cover during the Colts-Lions game for Walker as he got beat from Robert Mays of The Athletic.

KEVIN DOTSON

Dotson didn't begin the season as the starter at right guard but has been filling in for the injured David DeCastro for the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and had been playing really well. According to PFF, his overall grade is okay at a 61 over the four games he's gotten an opportunity to play with three starts but his pass-blocking is where he's really shined at an 88. Surprisingly, he's really struggled in run-blocking at a 49 and I say surprisingly because Louisiana was such a run-heavy offense.

(PFF Steelers)

ROBERT HUNT

Hunt was the highest draft pick from Louisiana in the 2020 NFL Draft in round two, pick No. 35. He's played in every game this season but has started the last three and had one good solid game among those three and it was against the San Francisco 49ers. When it comes to grading, PFF has him graded at a 46 overall, 47 in pass-blocking, and 47 also in run-blocking. In the game against SF, he graded out at a 68 overall, 67 in run-blocking, and also a 67 in pass-blocking.

It's great to see all these guys getting an opportunity and hope for nothing but the best for them moving forward in their professional careers.

