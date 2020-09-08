Governor Edwards Discusses Possible Attendance Figure for LSU Football Stadium

It is safe to say that the 2020-21 football season will look different.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that he foresees much fewer fans in Tiger Stadium this year.

Edwards said that he is leaning towards supporting placing a limit of 25% of capacity in Tiger Stadium, which would be roughly about 25,000 fans on game day.

How do you decide who gets in and who doesn't, well I would not want that job.

The reasoning behind lowering the capacity of Tiger Stadium this year is to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some states have already announced that they will not allow any fans into stadiums this year due to the pandemic.

The governor did state that he will announce later this week whether or not the state moves forward into Phase 3, which would loosen up some restrictions within the state of Louisiana.

On a side note, I once attended a Saints game in Tiger Stadium, after Hurricane Katrina, with about 30,000 people in attendance and the game day experience was as bland as boiled crawfish without seasoning.

It just won't be the same.