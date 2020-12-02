Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed that he was indeed in a controversial photo that has gone viral on social media.

The photo was posted by multiple Facebook users alleging that the Governor was out and about at a Baton Rouge Country Club over the holiday weekend, violating the same measures that he advised Louisiana residents to abide by to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

During his presser on Wednesday (Dec 2) Governor Edwards confirmed his identity in the photo, but according to a tweet from Lester Duhé, the photo was from early November and the governor says he violated no mask or distancing measures.

One thing to note is that the measures for Phase 3 at the time were a bit different than the modified Phase 2 guidelines that the state of Louisiana is currently under according to the governor's proclamation, but I'm not sure those details will change the mind of anyone who has been critical of the photo up to this point.

Many have criticized the governor and other local leaders for seeming to go by a "do as I say, not as I do" style of leadership in a climate where people are already fatigued by the circumstances that come with COVID-19.

Read the governor's entire explanation here and tell us how you feel about the situation.