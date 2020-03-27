We have freedom of speech in this country.

But, evidently, not if you work for Roger Goodell.

According to an article on ESPN.com, Goodell sent out a memo saying the NFL Draft will go on as scheduled, April 23-25. He also told the teams to keep their mouths shut about it...or else.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who had a copy of the memo,

He wrote in the memo, "public discussion of issues relating to the Draft serves no useful purpose and is grounds for disciplinary action."

Goodell acknowledged there would be significant changes and told the teams to prepare to conduct their business outside of team facilities and with a limited number of people. Prospects and their families would not be allowed to attend.

Many general managers, including New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis, were concerned that, in this current environment, with team facilities closed, there won't be enough time for player physicals, gathering psychological testing and getting further verified information about the players.