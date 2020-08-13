Good Samaritan Returns SEC Championship Ring to LSU Great

Charles Wallace "Wally" McMakin probably never thought he'd see his beloved 1975 LSU SEC Championship ring again. But, as fate would have it, he's wearing the ring again thanks to a good Samaritan named Jay Butler.

McMakin played baseball for the Tigers in the early to mid 70's, and was eventually drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1976. According to his LSU Foundation profile McMakin is "a Monroe native. Wally came to LSU on an athletic scholarship, and as the third baseman for Tiger baseball, he became a four-year letterman and member of the All-Southeastern Conference and All-South Region teams."

The feel good story begins when Wally was getting into his car in Baton Rouge during a rainstorm. He was distracted, and initially didn't realize that his championship ring had somehow fallen off of his finger. When it dawned on him that the ring was missing, he returned to where he had parked the car to search for it. No luck. But the stars were aligned for someone who didn't even know the former baseball great to make a huge difference in his life on that day.

According to WAFB, Jay Butler was in the area sometime after McMakin left, and found the ring. When he saw the inscription inside the gold band, he knew he had to reach out and return it. He found McMakin on Facebook, and messaged him. McMakin was reunited with his championship ring, and has made a friend for life. See pictures of the new BFF's here, and just be glad we have a story with a happy ending today!