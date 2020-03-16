Good Hand Washing Advice from The ‘Shirley Temple King’ [VIDEO]

We could all use a smile, especially today. And here to show us how to properly wash our hands during the biggest health crisis in the world is six year old Leo Kelly. You might have seen Leo's wildly popular Instagram page, where he reviews delicious Shirley Temple drinks all over the US, or you might have seen him on 'Ellen' (below) testing out some of his favorite beverages. He has over 280,000 followers for a reason, y'all!

Leo loves science, and he shows us how important it is to wash our hands in the video below. He is the bright light we all needed today. Thank you, Leo!