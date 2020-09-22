‘Giant Rat’ Found in Mexico City Sewer Turns Out to be Lost Halloween Prop [Video]

Workers in Mexico City were cleaning out the City's drainage system when they discovered something that will give them nightmares for the rest of their lives. They found a giant rat lurking under the city. By giant rat, I mean a rat the size of a polar bear.

Thankfully, after a few heart attacks and further inspection, the giant rat turned out to be a lost Halloween decoration that washed away in a storm according to brproud.com.

Mexico City resident Evelin López claimed the terrifyingly real giant rat and says that after the prop was washed away she "asked for assistance to search the drain many times but no one ever came to help."

So, if you needed some good news today, we can all be thankful this giant rat isn't real.