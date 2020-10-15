Giant Inflatable Spider on House Wins Halloween 2020 [VIDEO]
If you don't like spiders, look away.
This inflatable spider on a house is the best Halloween decoration I've seen in many years.
Watch as this giant spider comes down from the top of the house in a very creepy way. The house that the spider is on is located in East Aurora, New York and it appears to be a "hit" on social media.
According to WKBW-TV, the man who lives at this house is a retired engineer, thus he has the time and the knowledge to create such a "monster" for Halloween.
I can't wait to see what this man may do for Christmas!!