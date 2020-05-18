Getting to Know UL Softball Commit Tyler Oubre

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be adding a talented prep softball standout from St. Charles Parish to their future rosters.

Tyler Oubre, a right-handed pitcher who committed to Louisiana back in March, recently took the time to answer a few fun questions as she prepared for the travel ball year with her Georgia Impact squad.

Currently a student at Destrehan High School in Destrehan, Louisiana, Oubre shared on social media back in March that she intends to sign with Louisiana.

A 2019 Class 5A All-Louisiana selection, Oubre, who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021, does indeed currently play summer travel ball for the Georgia Impact, after previously being a member of the Louisiana Voodoo.