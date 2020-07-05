Get to Kneaux UL’s Running Back Coach Jabbar Juluke

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team is hoping for a strong showing during the 2020 season, well first and foremost we're hoping that there is a season.

The running backs are among the strongest positional groups on the team, there is plenty of talent but they're guided by the steady hand of running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

Coach Juluke has been with the Ragin' Cajuns since 2018 as he was brought in when Billy Napier was hired to run the UL ship. According to Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Twitter let's get to know Jabbar a little bit better:

The New Orleans native competed at Southern University at the safety position and helped guide the 1993 team to an 11-1 record and a Black National Championship for the Jaguars. According to ragincajuns.com he also competed for the Southern basketball team during the 1994-1995 season and earned a letter there as well.

He began his coaching career at the high school level right out of college where he began working with the defense. After that, he went back and forth between offense and defense before getting the opportunity at Edna Karr High as a head coach at two separate times for nine seasons.

He finally seemed to find his niche working with running backs beginning at Louisiana Tech 2013-2015 where he worked with an extremely talented college back in Kenneth Dixon. Then, he made a pit stop at LSU where he got a chance to work with Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice before making another quick stop at Texas Tech before finding his way back to the state of Louisiana at UL.

With top running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas back paired with youngster Chris Smith looking to take on a bigger role, the running back room should be as strong as ever this coming season.

