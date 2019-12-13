Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Shortstop Alissa Dalton

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com
There is a little more than 50 days until Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball begins a much anticipated 2020 season and as we inch closer we'll be getting to know a couple of the players a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.

Today, we shine the spotlight on senior shortstop Alissa Dalton.

Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about her on and off the field from 2019:

  • Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (2019)
  • NFCA All-Central Region First Team (2019)
  • Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year (2019)
  • All-Sun Belt First Team (2019)
  • Sun Belt Tournament All-Tournament Team (2019)
  • 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Week (Mar. 26, Apr. 16)
  • All-Louisiana First Team (2019)
  • Louisiana Sports Writers Association Hitter of the Year (2019)

For 2019 she also hit .400, displayed her clutch gene in which she recorded 24 of her 43 RBI's in two-out situations, was nationally the 15th toughest strikeout in the country with just six k's in 196 at-bats, played error-free softball over the last 55 games of the season, and so much more.

Look for another very strong season out of this extremely hard-working and talented player for the Cajuns in 2020.

Here's a conversation from last season I had with Alissa during the season:

 

