Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Shortstop Alissa Dalton

There is a little more than 50 days until Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball begins a much anticipated 2020 season and as we inch closer we'll be getting to know a couple of the players a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.

Today, we shine the spotlight on senior shortstop Alissa Dalton.

Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about her on and off the field from 2019:

Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (2019)

NFCA All-Central Region First Team (2019)

Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year (2019)

All-Sun Belt First Team (2019)

Sun Belt Tournament All-Tournament Team (2019)

2019 Sun Belt Player of the Week (Mar. 26, Apr. 16)

All-Louisiana First Team (2019)

Louisiana Sports Writers Association Hitter of the Year (2019)

For 2019 she also hit .400, displayed her clutch gene in which she recorded 24 of her 43 RBI's in two-out situations, was nationally the 15th toughest strikeout in the country with just six k's in 196 at-bats, played error-free softball over the last 55 games of the season, and so much more.

Look for another very strong season out of this extremely hard-working and talented player for the Cajuns in 2020.

Here's a conversation from last season I had with Alissa during the season: