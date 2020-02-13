Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Outfielder Raina O’Neal

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball season is HERE and it's a much anticipated 2020 campaign that's got off to a good start. As we continue on with this season we'll be getting to know a couple of the players of this year's team a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.

Today, we shine the spotlight on junior outfielder Raina O'Neal.

Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about Kylie on and off the field:

Originally from Richmond, Texas

A transfer from Texas Tech (2018)

Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (2019)

All-Sun Belt Second Team (2019)

2019 Sun Belt Player of the Week (Feb. 12)

All-Louisiana Honorable Mention (2019)

Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (2018)

Racked up a career-high 58 hits in 2019, she reached the 50 hit mark for the first time in her collegiate career

Was a two-sport athlete at Fort Bend Travis High School competing in softball and track and field

Good luck this season Katina.

