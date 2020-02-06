Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Outfielder Morgan Gray

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball season is right around the corner and it's a much anticipated 2020 campaign coming your way. As we inch closer we'll be getting to know a couple of the players of this year's team a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.

Today, we shine the spotlight on senior outfielder Morgan Gray.

Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about Morgan on and off the field:

Originally from Houston, Texas

Spent her first two seasons at Blinn College

Two-time All-Conference and All-Region at Blinn where she hit over .400 in each of her two seasons there

Primarily a pinch-runner in 2019 for the Cajuns as she saw action in 37 games scoring 14 runs, stealing five bases, and starting four times in rightfield

She has two brothers, Trey and Matthew

She's a General Studies Major

Striving to become a teacher and a coach once she graduates

Good luck this season Boss.

