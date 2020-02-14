Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Infielder Melissa Mayeaux

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball season is HERE and it's a much anticipated 2020 campaign that's got off to a good start. As we continue on with this season we'll be getting to know a couple of the players of this year's team a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.

Today, we shine the spotlight on junior outfielder Melissa Mayeaux.

Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about Melissa on and off the field:

Originally from Le Barcares, France

A transfer from Miami Dade College (2019)

Mayeaux was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection as a freshman and sophomore for Miami Dade College (2018/2019)

She led the team with a .431 average, team-best 59 RBI and 32 additional extra-base hits (16 doubles, 10 triples, 6 home runs) as a sophomore (2019)

Mayeaux was a baseball player in France before switching to softball full-time in 2017

She was a member of the French U-18 Junior National Baseball Team

Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (2018)

In June 2015, she would become the first female baseball player added to MLB's International Registration List

Good luck this season Mely.

