Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Catcher Julie Rawls
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball season is right around the corner and it's a much anticipated 2020 campaign coming your way. As we inch closer we'll be getting to know a couple of the players of this year's team a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.
Today, we shine the spotlight on senior catcher Julie Rawls.
Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about Julie on and off the field:
- She's from Hallsville, Texas
- NFCA All-Central Region Second Team (2019)
- All-Sun Belt First Team (2019)
- 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Week (2019)
- All-Louisiana First Team (2019)
- She threw out 9/28 attempted base-stealers in 2019 (32%)
- Transferred from Northwestern State last season
- Led the team in RBI's with 49 (2019)
- She ranked Top 100 in all of college softball in slugging percentage, on-base percentage and RBI's during 2019
- Clutch with two-outs as she hit .459 average and delivering 22 RBI's (2019)
- Named MaxPreps Class 5A Player of the Year in Texas as a junior at Hallsville High
- In high school, she was also a three-time all-state selection and two-time District MVP
- She also played basketball in high school
- Julie has an older brother, Shanton, and a younger brother, Cooper who is playing collegiate baseball at Tyler Junior College
- Her major is marketing.
Good luck this season Julio!