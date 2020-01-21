Get to Kneaux Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Catcher Julie Rawls

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball season is right around the corner and it's a much anticipated 2020 campaign coming your way. As we inch closer we'll be getting to know a couple of the players of this year's team a little bit better thanks to Ragin' Cajuns Softball Twitter.

Today, we shine the spotlight on senior catcher Julie Rawls.

Here are a few additional nuggets you should know about Julie on and off the field:

She's from Hallsville, Texas

NFCA All-Central Region Second Team (2019)

All-Sun Belt First Team (2019)

2019 Sun Belt Player of the Week (2019)

All-Louisiana First Team (2019)

She threw out 9/28 attempted base-stealers in 2019 (32%)

Transferred from Northwestern State last season

Led the team in RBI's with 49 (2019)

She ranked Top 100 in all of college softball in slugging percentage, on-base percentage and RBI's during 2019

Clutch with two-outs as she hit .459 average and delivering 22 RBI's (2019)

Named MaxPreps Class 5A Player of the Year in Texas as a junior at Hallsville High

In high school, she was also a three-time all-state selection and two-time District MVP

She also played basketball in high school

Julie has an older brother, Shanton, and a younger brother, Cooper who is playing collegiate baseball at Tyler Junior College

Her major is marketing.

Good luck this season Julio!