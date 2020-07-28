Get to Kneaux Cajuns Football Defensive Coordinator Patrick Toney

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football season has as much hype surrounding it as we've seen in quite a while as they're coming off their winningest season in program history (11-3).

The team has many key pieces returning on the offense and defensive side of the football which is extremely exciting for a fan base with such a love for the Cajuns.

When head coach Billy Napier took over in 2018 he had said something to the effect of the defense was in year zero. That caught my attention the way he said it and the fact that the defensive depth was that shallow with the talent they had there.

However, fast-forward to 2019 and the defense grew leaps and bounds as they finished inside the top-50 in total defense according to the NCAA at 47. They ranked second in the Sun Belt only behind Appalachian State (26) and also ranked second in the state of Louisiana only behind LSU (31).

This season, the defense has a new leader at the defensive coordinator position as former DC Ron Roberts has taken the opportunity in the same position at Baylor. With that, Napier has promoted from within as Patrick Toney will get the opportunity to leave his mark on this up and coming defensive unit.

Napier has spoken very highly of him according to the Cajuns website he had this to say when asked about Toney and what he brings to the program.

"Patrick Toney is a difference-maker, and one of the brightest young coaches in our profession. He had a lot to do with our defensive improvement in 2019. He has also built great relationships with staff and student-athletes, and he helped establish our #cULture. He is an exceptional teacher and leads by example with his work ethic and attention to detail. This promotion is well deserved, and I am excited about his continued impact."

So, with that, let's get to kneaux the new DC a little bit better via the Ragin' Cajuns Football Twitter account:

Can not wait to see what this bright young-man can bring to the table this season and for seasons to come.

