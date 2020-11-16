Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 25 Christmas Movies in 25 Days

Could you do it?

A website will pay you $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days. The site is Reviews.org and they will also throw in a year subscription to seven of your favotire streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Etc.

You can apply for this "gig" up until December 4th. To apply simply click HERE.

Look, times are tough right now and here's an easy way to make some cash for the holidays. Now, if you aren't a fan of Christmas movies, this may not be for you.

Could you do it and will you apply?