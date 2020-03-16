Gerry Glasco Talks Affects of Coronavirus on UL Softball

The 2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball season seems as though it came to an abrupt end last week, caused by the Coronavirus global pandemic.

Word came down last week that the NCAA had canceled the postseason, including the Women's College World Series, and that the Sun Belt Conference has suspended all spring sports competition indefinitely.

For Louisiana, who was 18-6 on the season, ranked in the top ten in all the major polls, and listed number one in the RPI, it has been difficult to process.

UL head coach Gerry Glasco was a guest on the Monday morning edition of The Starting Lineup to discuss the season, and how the virus has affected his program over the past few days, as well as what the future holds.