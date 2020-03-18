Gerald McCoy to Sign With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be adding some help on the defensive line.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

The 32-year old McCoy spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-2018), being named to the Pro Bowl for six consecutive years (2012-2017)

McCoy signed with the Carolina Panthers last year, starting every game while totaling 59.5 tackles, to go along with five sacks.

Over parts of ten career seasons, McCoy has compiled 59.5 sacks.