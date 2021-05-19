Georgia Transfer Major Burns Signs With LSU

Defensive back Major Burns is returning home.

The Baton Rouge native, who starred at Madison Prep, played as a true freshman last season for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Last month, the safety entered the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, he announced would be joining the LSU Tigers.

Burns committed to LSU in 2019, but ultimately de-committed and signed with Georgia.

After one season in Athens, he's heading back to Baton Rouge.

Burns was a four-star recruit out of high school, and one of the highest-rated recruits in Louisiana coming out of Madison Prep.

