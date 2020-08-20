Georgia State QB Shutdown for 2020 Season Due to COVID-19

Mikele Colasurdo, an incoming freshman who was a three-star recruit from South Carolina was set to embark on his first season playing division one college football at Georgia State for the Panthers.

However, as it was reported in an article by ESPN's Alex Scarborough that Colasurdo who contracted COVID-19 will miss the 2020 season due to complications with his heart as a result of the coronavirus.

Here's what he had to say about the situation as he made the announcement via his Twitter account Thursday morning:

Colasurdo praised his head coach and the Georgia State Panthers trainer as you saw above by saying:

"I am also incredibly thankful for coach (Shawn) Elliott and trainer Bob (Murphy) for providing a safe environment for us to train and practice."

He would go onto say, "Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe,"

He had many athletes and people from around the country wishing him well including the son of Louisiana Legend Shaq O'Neal, Shareef.

We echo the sentiments of Shareef O'Neal and many others in wishing this young man a speedy recovery and all the best as he begins to pursue his collegiate career.

