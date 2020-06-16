Georgia St. Offers LCA’s Brylan Green

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some competition from another Sun Belt Conference school in their quest to land a prep baseball standout from the Acadiana area.

Brylan Green, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Georgia St.

On Sunday, Green shared that he was extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound centerfielder, Green is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Also a member of the LCA football team, as a defensive back, Green is also an outstanding student, sporting a 3.6 GPA.

Green has reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as South Alabama, Grambling St., Mississippi St. and Memphis.