Georgia Southern Point Guard Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Southern lost their men's basketball coach last week when Mark Byington announced he was leaving to become the head coach at James Madison.

Georgia Southern may lose their starting point guard, as well.

Calvin Wishart, a sophomore who started 23 games in the 2019-20 season, has announced he's entering the transfer portal.

He made the announcement on this twitter account.

Wishart averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during the season. He started the season coming off the bench, but wound up starting and leading the team in three point field goal percentage (38.3%). His 59 made triples led the club.

Wishart's announcement comes after Texas Tech assistant Brian Burg was named the new Eagles' head coach.