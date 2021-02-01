George Jackson Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a highly sought after prep football player to one of their future recruiting classes.

George Jackson, who currently attends Stephenson High School, located in Stone Mountain, Georgia, shared on social media late last week that he has verbally committed to Louisiana and will be a part of their 2021 signing class.

An offensive tackle, Jackson is a former verbal commitment of the Florida Gators.

Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospects can continue to be recruited by other universities.

The 6-foot-4, 350-pound Jackson is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, who also ranks him as the 92nd-best tackle in the country.

Numerous Power Fice schools reportedly offered Jackson, including Florida, Florida St., Auburn, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Purdue, Tennessee, and Rutgers, while Bowling Green also extended an offer.

Jackson is scheduled to graduate high school this spring and is slated to be a part of the UL roster during the 2021 college football season.

The Cajuns have had recruiting classes that have been ranked at, or near the top of the Sun Belt Conference since Billy Napier took over as head coach after the 2017 season, and this year's class looks to be no exception.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.