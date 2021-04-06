Gayle Benson Once Again on Forbes ‘Richest Billionaires’ List

Every year the folks at Forbes come out with some pretty amazing lists. Some of the most interesting ones, according to their website, include everything from the "wealthiest people on the planet" to ranking the best colleges and universities in America. For us regular people, it's a peek into how the other half lives, and it's really, really fascinating.

And it's no surprise that Mrs. Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, has once again shown up on the list of the world's richest billionaires published this year. The 74-year-old team owner appears to be a generous donor to local charities and has been known to be one of the biggest supporters of the Catholic Church in New Orleans. Following the death of her husband Tom Benson in 2018, she became the first woman to become a majority shareholder in the stock of both an NBA and NFL national franchise.

According to WWL in New Orleans, "Forbes ranked Benson, with her reported real-time net worth of $3.4 billion, at No. 891 on its “Billionaires 2021” list. She shares that ranking with 33 other billionaires." And even though Mrs Benson gained around $200 million in net wealth for 2020, she fell in the Forbes rankings this year. Last year she was listed at number 616 on the list.

This is the 35th annual list, and Forbes states via WWL that 2020 was a record year for billionaires, with a “$5 trillion surge in wealth and an unprecedented number of new billionaires.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos comes in at #1 on the list this year with a net worth of $177 billion dollars. Check out the entire Forbes list for 2021.