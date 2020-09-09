Gayle Benson is One of Forbes Top 400 Wealthiest Americans

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team owner Gayle Benson has ended up on a very prestigious list this week. The annual Forbes 400, which tallies the 400 wealthiest citizens in America came out earlier this week. Mrs Benson is one of only four team owners who appears in this years edition, and she came in at number 249 for 2020.

Mrs Benson, who took over both teams upon her husband Tom's death in March 2018, has made an appearance on the list for the last three years. She is the only person from Louisiana represented, and it states that she has a net worth of $3.3 billion. In 2018 she posted earnings of $2.8 billion and ranked at 298th on the poll. In 2019, that figure went up to $3.1 billion. Mrs Benson has been recovering from coronavirus, so we're guessing that this might make her feel a little bit better.

The Forbes 400 keeps track of the net worth of the wealthiest Americans, and the other three team owners that appeared this year are:

Stan Kroenke who earned $8.3 billion with the Los Angeles Rams, the NBA Denver Nuggets, the NHL Colorado Avalanche, and the EPL Arsenal F.C.

Janice McNair, who came in at $3.9 billion with the NFL Houston Texans

John Henry , who earned $2.8 billion, with the MLB Boston Red Sox, NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing and the EPL Liverpool F.C.

For the third year in a row the top spot goes to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who as CEO and founder earned $179 billion. This is up $65 billion from last year.