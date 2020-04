New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has always been an inspiration to us. She has donated millions of dollars to charities in Louisiana, and has always been a calming force during adversity. She recorded a message during this trying time in America, and posted it on the Saints Twitter page on Easter Sunday. It is below. I feel better about #StayingHome already

Photo Flashback: Saints Domecoming, Sept. 25th, 2006