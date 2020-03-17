Gayle Benson Creates Coronavirus Relief Fund, Donates $1Million

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is known for her generous spirit, and she donates millions to charity every year. And once again, she is coming through for arena workers in New Orleans who will be out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two teams announced in a joint statement on Monday that Mrs Benson has created the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund, which she will be donating one million dollars to. In addition to the $1 million, she is also starting the Arena Assistance Fund for those who are impacted by the suspension of NBA games. According to the official statement released 'All wages for Pelicans' employees who work on game days will be guaranteed for all the remaining postponed games'.

$100,000 is being donated directly to the New Orleans Business Alliances' Gig Economy Fund from the initial $1 million, and Mrs Benson is also matching dollar for dollar donations from the sale of Dixie Beer cases in the next 30 days to the Louisiana Restaurant Association's For Employee Relief Fund.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation has partnered with Mrs Benson's fund, so that outside donations to be accepted.

This comes on the heels of Pelicans rookie center Zion Williamson's pledge to pay the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days after basketball games were suspended last week.