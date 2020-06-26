Gayle Benson Announces ‘Dixie Beer’ Name Change

Saints owner Gayle Benson has just announced New Orleans' iconic Dixie Beer will be changing its name.

In a statement via dixiebeer.com, majority owner of Dixie Beer Gayle Benson says that after conducting "extensive third-party market research" and in speaking with shareholders, the decision has been made to change the brand's name.

As of now, a replacement name hasn't been announced.

You can read Benson's full statement about the name change at dixiebeer.com.

From dixiebeer.com -

"With inclusive input from all of our community stakeholders, we are preparing to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand and these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community."