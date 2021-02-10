How Much Was Gasoline the Year You Started Driving?

Since the introduction of Henry Ford’s Model T in the early 20th century, cars and driving have become synonymous with American industry and culture.

Our wheels have become more than just a way to get from A to B—they're a way to shape and define our identity.

Gasoline prices have been relatively reasonable as of late, but it wasn’t long ago that Americans were trading in their H2 Hummers to avoid paying exorbitantly high gas prices, let alone waiting in line for hours at the pump in times of severe shortages. But for nearly every mile driven, American consumers find themselves inextricably linked to a complex global commodity that can have a major impact on the cost of cruising: fuel.