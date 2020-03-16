Garry Brodhead Talks UL WBB/Coronavirus

The 2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball season came to an abrupt end last week, caused by the Coronavirus global pandemic.

Word came down last week that the NCAA had canceled the postseason, effectively ending the season for Louisiana.

For the Cajuns, who had advanced to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, only two wins shy of an NCAA Tournament berth, it has been difficult to process.

UL head coach Garry Brodhead was a guest on the Monday morning edition of The Starting Lineup to discuss the season, and how the virus has affected his program over the past few days, as well as what the future holds.