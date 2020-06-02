Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead took to social media this week, sharing his thoughts on social media this week amid the civil unrest across the United States.

Brodhead has coached women's basketball for more than 25 years and has learned a lot in that time.

However, he's not allowing it to keep him from listening and learning more, every day.

He joined me on my show this morning, opening up about social issues, his role as a coach, the Ragin' Cajun women's basketball program, growing the program, graduating players, and much more.

