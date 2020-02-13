Garry Brodhead on Andrea Brodhead Foundation/Cancer Walk [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday there will be a special day for Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball and especially for head coach Garry Brodhead as we celebrate the life of his late wife Andrea Brodhead.

The team and the community will be honoring Andrea, the Brodhead family, and cancer research by coming together for the 2020 Cancer Walk for the Andrea Brodhead Foundation.

The team will be playing a Pink Game on Saturday at the Cajundome at 2 p.m. squaring off with Georgia Southern.

Here are the details of the day for Saturday:

To hear more about the Andrea Brodhead Foundation and this fantastic event take a listen to coach Brodhead on my radio show Wednesday.

