Garrett Nussmeier, Son of Former Saints QB, Commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers will be adding the services of the son of a New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Garrett Nussmeier, the son of Dallas Cowboys assistant coach and former Saints back-up quarterback, issued a verbal commitment to LSU on social media on Monday.

A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Nussmeier currently attends Marcus high School and a rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Nussmeier is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Nussmeier was also reportedly offered by such schools as Arizona St., Arkansas, Baylor, Boise St., Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Mississippi St., Oklahoma St., Penn St., South Carolina, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Washington St., Purdue, and North Carolina.

Nussmeier's father, who played for the Saints from 1994-1997, currently serves as quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys.